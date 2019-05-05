|
MANNA, LOUIS J.
99, of Warwick, passed away peacefully, May 2, 2019 at the West Shore Health Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Mildred T. (Brophy) Manna. Born in Providence a son of the late Zack and Anna (Rahed) Manna. Mr. Manna was a distribution dispatcher in the mail room for the Providence Journal Company for 50 years retiring in 1991. He was a graduate of Central High School Class of 1938. Louis was a member of the West Shore Health Center and the roaring 90's bowling team. He was a former member of the Holy Name Society of St. Edward's Church, a former member of the R.I. Billiards Club and the Salvatore Mancini Senior Center both in North Providence. He was the beloved father of Patricia L. Beauchemin and her husband Lionel and Elizabeth A. Manna all of Warwick Loving grandfather of Joel G. Beauchemin and his wife Jaclyn of North Kingstown and loving great grandfather of June and Jameson Beauchemin. Brother of George W. Manna of Warwick and the late Joseph A. Manna. His Funeral is Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. from 'WOODLAWN' Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. George Maronite Church, Cranston. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery. VISITATION TUESDAY 6-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the West Shore Health Center Activities Fund 109 West Shore Road Warwick, R.I. 02889. Please share memories at www. WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 5, 2019
