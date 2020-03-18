|
PETERS, LOUIS J.
73, passed away peacefully March 17, 2020 at Philip Hulitar, Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Deborah (Stabile) Peters. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late James and Carmella (Tallo) Peters.
Louis was employed by the Providence School Department working as a boiler maintenance man. He was a proud United States Marine Veteran serving in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Louis loved his family, enjoyed traveling, especially to Disney World, was an avid Yankees Fan, his hobbies included fishing and mushrooming.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his brother James Peters and wife Anna, his sister Ann Marie Raspallo and husband Deacon Thomas Raspallo, his sister Maureen Raspallo and husband Kenneth, sister-in-law Connie Peters, sister-in-law Mary Stabile and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He leaves one Godchild and also leaves his father-in-law John Stabile.
Due to current State Health Department guidelines, Louis' funeral, wake and burial with Military Honors will be private. Relatives and friends will be invited to attend a Memorial Mass and Visitation at a later date. Please sign guest book, leave condolences and share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 18 to Apr. 30, 2020