The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289

Louis J. Peters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis J. Peters Obituary
PETERS, LOUIS J.
73, passed away peacefully March 17, 2020 at Philip Hulitar, Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Deborah (Stabile) Peters. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late James and Carmella (Tallo) Peters.
Louis was employed by the Providence School Department working as a boiler maintenance man. He was a proud United States Marine Veteran serving in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Louis loved his family, enjoyed traveling, especially to Disney World, was an avid Yankees Fan, his hobbies included fishing and mushrooming.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his brother James Peters and wife Anna, his sister Ann Marie Raspallo and husband Deacon Thomas Raspallo, his sister Maureen Raspallo and husband Kenneth, sister-in-law Connie Peters, sister-in-law Mary Stabile and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He leaves one Godchild and also leaves his father-in-law John Stabile.
Due to current State Health Department guidelines, Louis' funeral, wake and burial with Military Honors will be private. Relatives and friends will be invited to attend a Memorial Mass and Visitation at a later date. Please sign guest book, leave condolences and share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 18 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
Download Now