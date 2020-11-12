RAGOSTA, LOUIS J.
81, of Johnston, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Denise Lurgio-Ragosta. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Carlo and Margherita (DiOrio) Ragosta.
Louis was an extremely accomplished businessman. He began his career as the owner of the former Artistic Salon on Reservoir Ave. in Cranston. He owned this business for 30 years where he built a name and reputation for himself in the area. Then, at the age of 56 he embarked on his second career, which was his passion, as a very successful financial advisor. He worked for many different firms such as Olde, Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC, then went on to Citizens Bank, just to name a few. While working, he earned a Doctorate in Advanced Communication and Human Relationships. In his free time, he enjoyed cooking, golf and traveling with his wife. Louis was a very devoted husband and father, and respected by all who knew him.
Besides his wife Denise, he is survived by his loving children, Monique Ragosta of Cranston, and Louis C. Ragosta of Cranston, whom he cherished. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Dolores Ragosta, niece and nephew Michael and Michelle Ragosta. He was the brother of the late Michael Ragosta.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 9:30am in St. Philip's Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be limited capacity. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required. VISITING HOURS will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Friday from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Disabled American Veterans
, 380 Westminster Mall, Providence, RI 02903. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.