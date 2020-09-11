1/1
Louis J. Rankowitz
RANKOWITZ, Louis J.
92, of Pawucket, passed away peacefully Monday, September 7, 2020. He was the husband of the late Arlene (Caron) Rankowitz. Born in Seekonk, MA, he was the son of the late Louis and Mary (Dalton) Rankowitz. Louis worked for the Internal Revenue Service for 30 years before retiring. He is survived by his children, Paul Rankowitz, Susan Migliaccio, Peter Rankowitz, Michael Rankowitz, Andrew Rankowitz, and Matthew Rankowitz, 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Claire Lennon.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, September 14th at 10 AM in Saint Teresa Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket. Due to the current restrictions, social distancing and masks are required. The burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Arrangements by Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, Pawtucket.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Teresa Church
September 9, 2020
Paul, Susan, Peter, Michael, Andrew and Matthew,

Lou's passing marks the end of a generation in the neighborhood. Many memories of growing up in a safe, fun, wholesome environment, where all the parents watched out for everyone's children. My condolences as you hopefully find peace within.
Willis Peligian
September 8, 2020
Peter, Susan and family....so sorry to hear about your dad. He was a hoot! So glad I got to meet you all. I always looked forward to Saturday nights when I would see you all ..
Susan Arcisz
Friend
