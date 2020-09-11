RANKOWITZ, Louis J.

92, of Pawucket, passed away peacefully Monday, September 7, 2020. He was the husband of the late Arlene (Caron) Rankowitz. Born in Seekonk, MA, he was the son of the late Louis and Mary (Dalton) Rankowitz. Louis worked for the Internal Revenue Service for 30 years before retiring. He is survived by his children, Paul Rankowitz, Susan Migliaccio, Peter Rankowitz, Michael Rankowitz, Andrew Rankowitz, and Matthew Rankowitz, 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Claire Lennon.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, September 14th at 10 AM in Saint Teresa Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket. Due to the current restrictions, social distancing and masks are required. The burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Arrangements by Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, Pawtucket.



