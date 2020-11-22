SPINA, LOUIS L.
89, of Providence, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Elvira E. (Picucci) Spina for 61 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Lorenzo and Filomena (Sera) Spina.
Louis was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and proud Veteran of the Korean War. He was the loving father of Cheryl Bowry and her husband James, and his late son Steven L. Spina, step grandfather of Kristen Taylor and her husband Jeff, and step great grandfather of Alexis and Abigail. He was the brother of Anna Lombardi, Rita Beaune and her husband Charles, and the late Josephine Santopadre, Angelo, Alfred and Antonio Spina.
Louis will be remembered for his humor and wit, storytelling, and sharing life experiences with all who were close to him.
Throughout his life he was a devoted employee at Marson's Market, Brown and Sharpe, and at Village IGA in North Scituate.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12:00 noon in St. Bartholomew's Church, Providence. Burial and visiting hours are respectfully private.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
