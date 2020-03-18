|
|
LEMBO, LOUIS
75, of Providence, died unexpectedly at home on Friday, March 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Lavinia (Paolucci) Lembo for 51 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Louis and Frances (Scappaticci) Lembo and stepson of the late Remo D'Azzeo.
Louis worked as a diamond setter for the Plainville Stock Company for many years before retiring. A faithful parishioner of St. Pius V Church, he volunteered at the church and school. He enjoyed baking, cooking, fishing, all New England Sports Teams, and especially enjoyed spending time with his cherished family and close friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Dr. Louis N. Lembo and his wife Sloane A. Smith and Raymond A. Lembo and his wife Peggy; his sister, Sandra Dephoure and her husband Alex; his sister-in-law, Filomena B. Paolucci; two grandchildren, Nicole Jimenez and her husband Mayo and Kimberly Lake; and four great grandchildren.
Consistent with precautions due to the Coronavirus, Louis' Funeral and Burial will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in Louis' memory may be made to: St. Pius V School, 49 Elmhurst Ave., Providence, RI 02908. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 18, 2020