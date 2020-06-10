Louis M. Pucino
1947 - 2020
PUCINO, LOUIS M.
73, passed away June 1, 2020. He is survived by his daughters; Sarah N. Pucino (James Stringer) and Helen J. Pucino, siblings; Michael, Joseph and Anthony Pucino, Angela Blais, Mary Tourtelott and Joanne Azeredo and a granddaughter, Evelyn Violet Stringer.
Louis had a private burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery in East Greenwich. A Memorial Service and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

24 entries
June 9, 2020
I have fond memories of the Pucino brothers growing up. RIP, Louie
Deanne Capotosto
Friend
June 9, 2020
Louie -- You were truly King of the Road.
Mark Thompson
June 9, 2020
Dear Joanne and family we are so sorry for your loss. You are all in our thoughts and prayers please don't hesitate if you need anything at all. Love Cheryl and David leblanc ❤❤
Cheryl Leblanc
Friend
June 9, 2020
Michael so sorry for your loss. Ill always remember our good times at Englishtown. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Frank Sassi
Friend
June 9, 2020
RIP louie, you were w good man
BOB INGERSON
Friend
June 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Arthur Loffredo
Acquaintance
June 9, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Louies family- especially to his girls-Sarah and Helen. You dad was always good to the folks around him. Prayers,thoughts, and Peace your way.
Keith & Carol Marvel
Friend
June 8, 2020
Condolences to all in the family. Louis was indeed larger than life!
Neil Chapman
Acquaintance
June 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Pucino family, Louie was one of a kind, the stories his life could tell and he will be remembered fondly.
Barbara Zina McAleer
Friend
June 8, 2020
RIP Louie , remember how the Police Cars ran when you worked on them
Bob Lemoi
Friend
June 8, 2020
I had the pleasure of caring for Lou at at(SCNR) and so saddened to hear of his passing.He truly was a great guy,I will surely miss him,Rest Easy Big LouMy thoughts and prayers to his family.
Marla Ocasio
Friend
June 8, 2020
To the whole Pucino family, Sarah, James, Helen, granddaughter Evelyn and Robin we send our love, thoughts and prayers to you all. Our hearts are broken over the loss of Louie. John and Louie were brothers at heart a lot of great memories John has of Louie. We will always love and miss you. Rest In Peace.
John, Cindy and Christina Resendes
Friend
June 8, 2020
I worked for Lou when I was a kid. Till I moved away. R.I.P. Louie. Prayers to all his family and friends.
Christopher Cooney
Coworker
June 8, 2020
Condolences from the Moone family
June 8, 2020
Rest In Peace Louie....Will certainly miss you!
Katie ( thats what Louie would call me... Anderson
Friend
June 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. I had known Louie & Robin & the girls many,many years! Louie was deff one of a kind kind of guy! He could be rough; but then he would come back with that Pucino grin! Lou will always be fondly remembered! Sending my deepest condolences.
Katie......Louie always called me that! Anderson
Friend
June 8, 2020
Lou it was a pleasure knowing you youll be sadly missed Rest in peace my friend
Paul Anderson
Friend
June 8, 2020
Condolences from the Madisons at Tockwotton Farm
Bart Madison
Acquaintance
June 8, 2020
Sorry for your losd
Diana Pallante
Friend
June 8, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the whole Puccini family !!
The Barrys
Jeff Barry
June 8, 2020
All my thoughts and prayers go out to him and the family.
Frank Crump
Friend
June 8, 2020
Angela and family,
I am sad to hear about the passing of your dad Louis. He left his mark in town.
Normand Leclair
Acquaintance
June 8, 2020
My deepest condolence to you and your family during this difficult time.
RONDA VYE
Coworker
June 8, 2020
Robin and family. Roger & I are so sorry for your loss. Prayers and thoughts for you and your family. Carolyn & Roger Penardo
Carolyn Penardo
Friend
