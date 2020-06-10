PUCINO, LOUIS M.

73, passed away June 1, 2020. He is survived by his daughters; Sarah N. Pucino (James Stringer) and Helen J. Pucino, siblings; Michael, Joseph and Anthony Pucino, Angela Blais, Mary Tourtelott and Joanne Azeredo and a granddaughter, Evelyn Violet Stringer.

Louis had a private burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery in East Greenwich. A Memorial Service and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association.



