PUCINO, LOUIS M.
73, passed away June 1, 2020. He is survived by his daughters; Sarah N. Pucino (James Stringer) and Helen J. Pucino, siblings; Michael, Joseph and Anthony Pucino, Angela Blais, Mary Tourtelott and Joanne Azeredo and a granddaughter, Evelyn Violet Stringer.
Louis had a private burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery in East Greenwich. A Memorial Service and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.