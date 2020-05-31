Melucci, Louis
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Louis Melucci of Pawtucket, who passed away on May 19, 2020, at the age of 74. Son of Edith (McKinnell) and Frank Melucci. Loving father of Michael and wife Dina of N. Scituate, and Gail and husband Eric Fitzgerald of Newton, MA. Proud grandfather of Nicholas, Talia, Jack and Drew.
Lou's infectious smile and brigth blue eyes will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held when it can be done safely. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Lou's honor to the ASPCA.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.