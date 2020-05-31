Louis Melucci
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melucci, Louis
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Louis Melucci of Pawtucket, who passed away on May 19, 2020, at the age of 74. Son of Edith (McKinnell) and Frank Melucci. Loving father of Michael and wife Dina of N. Scituate, and Gail and husband Eric Fitzgerald of Newton, MA. Proud grandfather of Nicholas, Talia, Jack and Drew.
Lou's infectious smile and brigth blue eyes will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held when it can be done safely. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Lou's honor to the ASPCA.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved