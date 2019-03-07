|
PERANZI, LOUIS P. "LOU"
age 66, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, after valiantly fighting a two-year battle with cancer. Lou passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Kim C. (McCarthy) Peranzi to whom he was married for 36 years.
Born in Pawtucket, RI, the son of the late Louis P. and the late Angela (Zona) Peranzi he was a longtime resident of Rehoboth.
A graduate of Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket and Providence College he worked for 36 years at Amica Insurance, retiring as an executive in the I.T. Department.
A passionate outdoorsman, he was happiest while fishing wherever they were biting, most recently at Moose Pond in Maine with his son John. Lou was an accomplished amateur woodworker, spending countless hours crafting beautiful handmade furniture in his home workshop. A lifelong Steelers fan, he was lucky to have a robust sense of humor - much needed deep in Patriots territory! Dedicated to serving others, he remained active in Boy Scouts from youth through adulthood and more recently served as a committed volunteer at McAuley House. An enthusiastic father and husband, he traveled all over North America to visit his constantly-moving children.
In addition to his wife he is survived by one daughter, Catherine Peranzi of Gardiner, ME; two sons, Nicholas Peranzi and his wife Rachel of New Haven, CT and John Peranzi of Dighton; one sister, Kathleen Downing and her children, James Downing and Michaela Kent. Lou was predeceased by his brother John Peranzi.
His visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2:00PM in the Rehoboth Congregational Church, 139 Bay State Rd., Rehoboth. In "Lou" of flowers, contributions in his honor may be made to McAuley House, PO Box 73195, Providence, RI 02907 or Lakes Environmental Association, 230 Main St., Bridgton, ME 04009. For tributes and directions, www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 7, 2019