PROPATIER JR, LOUIS "Buddy"
77, of Cole Street, Seekonk, MA passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Lourdes "Cooky" (Ferreira) Propatier.
Born March 4, 1943 in Seekonk, he was a son of the late Louis Sr. and Anna (Duell) Propatier.
Louie retired from the Providence Journal, where he worked as a District Service Representative. He had many interests that included dancing, swimming, playing cards and cribbage, cooking, traveling, puzzle games, singing in the Mt. Carmel Church Choir and most of all playing all his favorite slot machines at the casino. Louie always had a smile on his face and a positive word to say or a joke to pass along. One never walked away from Lou without a smile on their own face. He was well loved by all that knew him. It did not take long to be included as one of his friends upon meeting him. He welcomed all. Louie never judged and always had an open-door policy. All were welcome….to his home for a visit or a bed if you needed a place to stay, his table for a meal, to the pool for a swim, to the yard for the day…. just to enjoy. Louie loved his seafood. Always up for some lobster, crab, fish…. whatever was on the menu. Also, always cooking and giving you way too much on your plate when you were there for dinner. But that was him, always giving. If you needed someone to help out, no matter what time of day, he would be there for anyone. Without complaint, without payment or acknowledgement needed, he was your man. He is missed greatly already and he will never, ever be forgotten.
Although pre-deceased by Cooky, they were high school sweethearts and spent their entire adult life as husband and wife. Louis is survived by his children, Kreg (Sharon) Propatier, Kerrie Harker and Kyle Propatier, all of Seekonk, MA. His grandchildren, Dakota Morse and Zane Propatier of Seekonk, MA. Louis' siblings Elizabeth Marsland, Stephen (Gloria) Propatier of Seekonk and Robert Propatier of Rehoboth. Nephews Stephen, Andrew, Chris and Joshua and nieces Kimberly and Arielle.
Louis is pre-deceased by his granddaughter, Miranda Propatier.
Calling hours without the traditional receiving line will be held on Sunday, August 2, from 4pm until 7pm in the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence. Masks are REQUIRED as well as social distancing will be acknowledged. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 3, at 10am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Taunton Ave., Seekonk. (Please meet at church Monday). Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
are requested.
As you all know, Louie loved his shorts and sandals. Please feel free to come to visitation in whatever clothing makes YOU feel comfortable. He was all about the comfort. Shorts and sandals are acceptable in his honor.