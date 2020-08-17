1/1
Louis R. Calitri
CALITRI, LOUIS R.
83, of George Washington Highway, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Lucille (Adam) Calitri.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Paul Calitri, and his wife Kristina, of Cumberland, and Donald Calitri, and his wife Kim, of Lincoln; one sister, Marie Harrop of Warwick; one brother, Carmine Calitri of Warwick; six grandchildren, Nicholas Calitri, Megan Calitri D.V.M., Kevin Calitri, Thomas Calitri, Scott Calitri and Daniel Calitri; and several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Michael R. Calitri, and the brother of the late Domenic Calitri, Concetta Razza, Jeannette Phillips and Antonette Therault.
For complete obituary, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
August 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
