CALITRI, LOUIS R.
83, of George Washington Highway, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Lucille (Adam) Calitri.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Paul Calitri, and his wife Kristina, of Cumberland, and Donald Calitri, and his wife Kim, of Lincoln; one sister, Marie Harrop of Warwick; one brother, Carmine Calitri of Warwick; six grandchildren, Nicholas Calitri, Megan Calitri D.V.M., Kevin Calitri, Thomas Calitri, Scott Calitri and Daniel Calitri; and several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Michael R. Calitri, and the brother of the late Domenic Calitri, Concetta Razza, Jeannette Phillips and Antonette Therault.
