Louis Ruggieri

RUGGIERI, LOUIS
93, of Cornell St., Cranston, passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his loving family. Louis was the beloved husband of the late Ida J. (Castriotta) Ruggieri and a son of the late Salvatore and Silvia (Pezzuco) Ruggieri. Louis was the father of Salvatore J. Ruggieri (Susan Reed), Sally Cacchiotti (Joseph Maggiacomo), Gina Ruggieri (husband Alfredo Rodriguez). He was the grandfather of Shayla Franks and her husband Joe, Stephen Cacchiotti, Jr. and Luciano Ruggieri.
VISITING HOURS will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Wednesday, July 1st from 6:00 – 9:00 pm. His funeral service and burial will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
