CODEGA, LOUIS S.
97, of Lincoln Avenue, Barrington, died peacefully on June 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Ann (Mastriano) Codega.
A lifelong resident of Barrington, he was a son of the late Joseph and Maria (Lanzone) Codega.
Louis was a graduate of Providence College Class of 1950 where he was a captain of the men's golf team.
Mr. Codega was a Research and Developer for the Collyer Insulated Wire Co., Lincoln, for 30 years before retiring in 1988.
Louis was a communicant of Holy Angels Church where he was a former CCD teacher. He was former member for various Town of Barrington commissions and committees.
Mr. Codega was a United States Marine Corps Veteran serving during World War II. He was active in the Barrington Veterans Council since World War II. He was a former Grand Marshall in the Barrington Memorial Day Parade.
Besides his wife of 65 years, he is survived by his children, Louis T. Codega and his wife Robin of North Carolina, Mary Ann Higgins and her husband Stephen of Bristol, Katherine A. Codega of Watertown, MA, Joseph M. Codega and his wife Lori of Barrington, Rev. John Codega, Pastor of St. Brendan Church, Riverside, Anthony R. Codega and his wife Kattie of Rockland, ME and Michael J. Codega and his wife Renee of North Attleboro, MA; twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Joseph, Anthony, William and Michael Codega, Hilda Barbie, Theresa C. Rogers, Amelia DeCesare, Phyllis Lewis, Margaret Marcoccio and Mary Codega.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours on Tuesday June 30, 2020 in St. Brendan Church, 60 Turner Avenue, Riverside from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a public Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. A private graveside burial with Military Honors will be held in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Mr. Codega's memory Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI, 02904 would be deeply appreciated. Arrangements are by the W. Raymond Watson Funeral Home, Riverside. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.