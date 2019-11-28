|
SAMMARTINO, LOUIS
Louis Pasco Sammartino (Sonny, Sammy), 94 of Cranston, RI, passed on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Kent Hospital in Warwick. Sonny was born in the Academy Avenue section of Providence in 1925 to Pasco and Giovanna (Jenny) (Paolisso) Sammartino. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 66 years, Enzina (DeRobbio) Sammartino. He is survived by his daughters Patricia Louise Sammartino of West Warwick, Claudia Smith and her husband Christopher of East Greenwich with whom he resided; his grandsons Connor Smith and wife Liz of Pennsylvania, and Austin Smith of Cranston; his brother Everett Sammartino of Cranston, and his sister Betty Sorrentino of North Providence. He was the brother of the late Alfred Sammartino. He also leaves his sisters-in-law Maureen Sammartino, Dora Anjoorian, and Elaine DeRobbio. He was brother-in-law to the late Tullio DeRobbio, Ira Anjoorian and Madeline Sammartino. He also leaves 13 nieces and nephews.
Sonny attended Nelson Street School (now Kennedy School), Nathaniel Greene Jr. High School, and graduated Mt. Pleasant High School in Providence in 1943. While at Mt. Pleasant High, Sonny played left guard on the football team and wrestled. He was a member of the All-State Football Championship Team in 1941. He was also accomplished in the visual arts. His passion for football earned him a scholarship to Boston College where he continued to tear up the football field and major in business management. He went on to work in the family business, Samsan Manufacturing in Providence, a precious stone/precious metal jewelry manufacturing concern started by his father. At Samsan, Sonny acted as designer, production manager, and marketing manger for the business, propelling the family-owned business into the national jewelry market. Sonny could walk into a room of 100 people and come out with 99 friends.
Sonny was an avid skier, boater, tennis player, and painter into his senior years. He enjoyed singing and performed with the Bel Canto Opera Company, the Armenian Chorus of RI, and his church choir. He coached boxing and wrestling for CLCF, making a difference in the lives of Cranston youth in the 1960's and1970's. He also enjoyed farming, gardening, and raising Black Angus cattle. He will now rest with his dogs Spookie, Bonnie Boy, JJ, Gerrit and Woody
His funeral is Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mark's Church in Garden City, with burial at St. Ann's Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to St. Mark's Church, 9 Garden Court, Cranston, RI 02920. Please share memories and condolences at www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019