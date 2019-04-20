|
SPECIALIST MEGLIO, LOUIS "LOU"
72, died at Cherry Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on April 18, 2019 from complications due to Agent Orange exposure during the Vietnam war.
Louis was born on August 12, 1946 in Providence, RI to Luigi and Stella Meglio. In 1965, he joined the armed forces and was assigned to the United States Army, A CO 34th Engineer Battalion and deployed to Phu Loi, Vietnam and later Lai Khe, Vietnam as part of the 27th Land Clearing "Jungle Eater" until his discharge with full honors in October 1968. Lou's photographs and memoirs were featured in the book titled A Veterans Album: A Photographic Memory of the Vietnam War.
After his service Lou attended Johnson & Wales College and completed his Associates Degree in Business Management in 1978. He was employed at Federated Lithograph in Providence from 1975 until his retirement in 1997
Louis was a brave and loyal soldier, husband and father. He married Jane Bottella in Warwick, RI in 1989.
He is survived by his son, Jason, daughter, Mandy and his two grandchildren Adrianna and Mia.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his committal service and burial with Military Honors on Tuesday, April 23 at 12:30 p.m. in R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 20, 2019