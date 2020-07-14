1/1
Louis V. Rossi
1933 - 2020
ROSSI, LOUIS V.
87, of Cranston, a man of deep faith and humility passed to eternal life peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on July 10, 2020. Born on Federal Hill, Providence to the late Vincenzo and Maria (Marcello) Rossi, Louis was the beloved husband of Maria (Jo) Rossi. He is survived by his son Louis Rossi and his wife Colleen, his daughter Alissa Rossi and her husband Roh Bari, with whom he lived. He was the brother of Vincent Rossi and his wife Dolly (Solitro), his sister Elena Tassoni, and the late Margaret, Victoria, Yolanda, Achille and Angelina Picerno. Louis was a talented designer within the jewelry industry for over 50 years. He was well known for the beautiful pieces he created for companies and celebrities, including Ivana Trump, Gloria Vanderbilt, Dianne Von Furstenberg and the cast of "Dynasty". As a young man, he was recruited by Walt Disney to be a cartoonist, however he refused the opportunity in order to stay at home and financially help support his family after the death of his father at an early age. He was a self-taught musician and member of the Musicians Local 198. He found his enjoyment playing with many local bands. One of Louis's great joys was baseball. He was an avid New York Yankees fan. His athletic ability as a young man brought him the opportunity for a try-out as a catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on July 16, 2020, at 11 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be private at a later date. Please share memories at www.WoodlawnGattone.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
July 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
JOHN DERENSIS
Friend
