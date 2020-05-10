|
Bevier, Louis Wells
Louis Wells Bevier, age 90, of Palm City, Florida and formerly of Barrington, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 after suffering from vascular dementia for many years. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Treva Knight Bevier, daughter Lisa Bevier Armstrong and her husband Frederick Smead Armstrong, son Richard Hasbrouck Bevier and his wife Laura Fuller Bevier. He leaves his grandchildren, Alexander Wells and Katherine Bevier Armstrong; Jackson Fuller and Marguerite Hasbrouck Bevier, and his sister, Phyllis Gibson. He was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth Miller Bevier and Margery Wells Bevier Proctor, and his sister Elizabeth Ames.
Lou was born in Brooklyn, NY and grew up in Scarsdale, NY where he attended the local schools and was very active in school activities and the Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Lehigh University in 1951 as an industrial Engineer and a member of Tau Beta Pi, Omicron Delta Kappa, and Pi Tau Sigma. He served as an Army Lieutenant in Korea for two years, returning home to attend Harvard Business School and graduating in 1955 with Distinction. He was employed by Vedeer Root; Raytheon where he worked on launching Amana's first microwave oven and originated the marketing phrase, "The Greatest Cooking Invention Since Fire;" was President of Cushman Colonial Furniture, a division of General Interiors Furniture; and was a Group Vice President of Amtel before establishing his own company, Bevco Inc, in 1975.
He was an avid sailor, member of the Larchmont Yacht Club and owned one of the first International 110 Class sailboats. In retirement he cruised with his wife, Treva, aboard Seamate, their Endeavor, before "settling down" at the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, Florida where he was a member and a Commodore of the Card Sound Yacht Club. He attended several Episcopal churches throughout his life and served as treasurer of Habitat for Humanity of the Florida Keys for many years.
He was also very proud of his Huguenot heritage as a ninth-generation direct descendant of Louis Bevier the Patentee, one of the twelve Huguenot families who negotiated a land grant directly with the Esopus Indians and settled near the Wallkill River in 1678 and called the site New Paltz. The Bevier house (now the Bevier-Elting House) was built in late 1678 on Historic Huguenot Street, which claims to be the oldest street in America still in use.
Because of the COVID-19 virus there will be no public services and burial will be private.
Memorial donations in his name can be sent to Historic Huguenot Street, The Bevier-Elting Homestead, 88 Huguenot Street, New Paltz, New York 12561 or to Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, Florida 34997.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020