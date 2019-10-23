|
|
CHAPUT, Louise A. (Viau)
91, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, October 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late George E. Chaput and the late Bernard M. Blais. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Alfred H. and Lillie L. (Blais) Viau.
Louise worked as a telephone operator for AT&T, formerly New England Telephone for many years until her retirement. She was active at Saint Cecilia Church, Pawtucket, where she was involved in the CYO and Girl Scouts, among other parish ministries and organizations. Above all, Louise enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by all whose lives she touched over the past ninety-one years.
Louise leaves four daughters, Denise Robillard and her husband, George, of Cranston, Anita Adams and her husband, Raymond, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Celeste Blais and her husband, Jeffrey Bodenstab, of Providence and Louise Robillard and her husband, Ronald, of Warwick; two step-children, Gary Chaput and his wife, Lynne, of North Providence and Ann Short and her husband, Charles, of Narragansett; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews She was the sister of the late Charles A. Viau and Paul E. Viau.
VISITATION will begin on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Noon in Saint Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Saint Elizabeth Home, Greenhouse Home, One Saint Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich, RI 02818 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 23, 2019