Home

POWERED BY

Services
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
For more information about
Louise Chaput
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Cecilia Church,
755 Central Ave.,
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Chaput
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise A. (Viau) Chaput


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise A. (Viau) Chaput Obituary
CHAPUT, Louise A. (Viau)
91, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, October 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late George E. Chaput and the late Bernard M. Blais. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Alfred H. and Lillie L. (Blais) Viau.
Louise worked as a telephone operator for AT&T, formerly New England Telephone for many years until her retirement. She was active at Saint Cecilia Church, Pawtucket, where she was involved in the CYO and Girl Scouts, among other parish ministries and organizations. Above all, Louise enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by all whose lives she touched over the past ninety-one years.
Louise leaves four daughters, Denise Robillard and her husband, George, of Cranston, Anita Adams and her husband, Raymond, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Celeste Blais and her husband, Jeffrey Bodenstab, of Providence and Louise Robillard and her husband, Ronald, of Warwick; two step-children, Gary Chaput and his wife, Lynne, of North Providence and Ann Short and her husband, Charles, of Narragansett; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews She was the sister of the late Charles A. Viau and Paul E. Viau.
VISITATION will begin on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Noon in Saint Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Saint Elizabeth Home, Greenhouse Home, One Saint Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich, RI 02818 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William W. Tripp Funeral Home
Download Now