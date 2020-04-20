|
|
COLARUSSO, LOUISE A.
91, of North Providence passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Golden Crest Nursing Center. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Felix and Elizabeth Colarusso.
Louise worked for the State of Rhode Island Division of Taxation for many years.
She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Marino, her niece, Diane Noonan and many nephews. Louise was the sister of the late Nancy Di Iorio and Marie Colarusso.
Consistent with precautions due to Coronavirus, Louise's funeral and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 20, 2020