Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Colarusso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise A. Colarusso

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise A. Colarusso Obituary
COLARUSSO, LOUISE A.
91, of North Providence passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Golden Crest Nursing Center. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Felix and Elizabeth Colarusso.
Louise worked for the State of Rhode Island Division of Taxation for many years.
She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Marino, her niece, Diane Noonan and many nephews. Louise was the sister of the late Nancy Di Iorio and Marie Colarusso.
Consistent with precautions due to Coronavirus, Louise's funeral and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maceroni Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -