SIMONE, LOUISE A. (CAPUANO)
90, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Cedar Crest Nursing Home in Cranston. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony C. Simone, Sr. Born in Providence, Louise was the daughter of the late Angelo and Anna (Parrillo) Capuano. She was the owner of Louise Simone Salon in Cranston since 1958. Louise was also a member of the RI Hairdressers Association.
Louise is survived by her loving children Sharon Girard and her husband Jeff, Anthony C. Simone, Jr. and his wife Roberta, and Angelo "Cappy" Simone and his wife Bridget, all of Cranston. Louise was the cherished "Grandma Lou" of Brianna Sabitoni and her husband Joseph, Anthony Simone III, Adina Simone and the late Jeffrey S. Girard II.
Louise's funeral will be held on Monday from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mark's Church, Cranston at 10 a.m. VISITING HOURS are on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics Rhode Island, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917 or Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019