The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
East Greenwich, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Carvisiglia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Carvisiglia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Carvisiglia Obituary
CARVISIGLIA, LOUISE
93, passed away Sunday, September 8 at Kent Hospital in Warwick. Louise had been a resident at Brentwood by the Bay in Warwick, and the family extends its sincere gratitude for the exceptional, loving care that she received from Brentwoood's warm and supportive staff. Prior to Brentwood, Louise was a longtime resident of North Kingstown, in a family home that she shared with her sisters, the late Tina and Florence Carvisiglia.
Born in Providence, Louise was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary (DeAngelis) Carvisiglia. In addition to her sisters, Tina and Florence, she is predeceased by her brother, Paul Carvisiglia. Louise is survived by her sister-in-law, Marian Carvisiglia; her nieces Diane Boulanger and Amy Clarke and their husbands, Robert and Richard; and her great-nieces Abigail, Sarah and Emily Clarke. She is survived also by beloved cousins Rick Del Nero; Paul and Peter Massaro; and Robert and James Sardiello, as well as their extended families.
Louise spent her working career at the phone company in its various iterations (most recently AT&T) before her retirement. She was an avid hobbyist, crafter, collector, photographer and traveler, and loved sharing her hobbies, crafting, photos and stories with her nieces and cousins.
Visitation is on Wednesday, September 18th from 8:30 a.m.- 9:30a.m. at the "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home, 600 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, East Greenwich. Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Home & Hospice Care of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Please share condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
Download Now