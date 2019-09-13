|
|
CARVISIGLIA, LOUISE
93, passed away Sunday, September 8 at Kent Hospital in Warwick. Louise had been a resident at Brentwood by the Bay in Warwick, and the family extends its sincere gratitude for the exceptional, loving care that she received from Brentwoood's warm and supportive staff. Prior to Brentwood, Louise was a longtime resident of North Kingstown, in a family home that she shared with her sisters, the late Tina and Florence Carvisiglia.
Born in Providence, Louise was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary (DeAngelis) Carvisiglia. In addition to her sisters, Tina and Florence, she is predeceased by her brother, Paul Carvisiglia. Louise is survived by her sister-in-law, Marian Carvisiglia; her nieces Diane Boulanger and Amy Clarke and their husbands, Robert and Richard; and her great-nieces Abigail, Sarah and Emily Clarke. She is survived also by beloved cousins Rick Del Nero; Paul and Peter Massaro; and Robert and James Sardiello, as well as their extended families.
Louise spent her working career at the phone company in its various iterations (most recently AT&T) before her retirement. She was an avid hobbyist, crafter, collector, photographer and traveler, and loved sharing her hobbies, crafting, photos and stories with her nieces and cousins.
Visitation is on Wednesday, September 18th from 8:30 a.m.- 9:30a.m. at the "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home, 600 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, East Greenwich. Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Home & Hospice Care of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Please share condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019