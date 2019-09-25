Home

Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church
84 Exeter Rd.
Exeter, RI
Louise E. (Kramer) Rooney

Louise E. (Kramer) Rooney Obituary
ROONEY, LOUISE E. (KRAMER)
92, of Saunderstown, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Louis R. and Ellen (Andersen) Kramer. She was the loving wife of the late Everett T. Rooney; mother of Cynthia L. Candon (John, III), Laurie R. Bouthillier (Patrick), and Everett T. Rooney, Jr. (Sheila); grandmother of Ashley and Matthew Bouthillier, Kathryn Weller, Keith Rooney (Nicole), and the late Madison Louise Rooney; sister of the late Louis R. Kramer, Jr.
A visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 9-11 am in the FAGAN-QUINN FUNERAL HOME, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12, noon in St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 84 Exeter Rd., Exeter. Burial will be in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
Relatives and friends may send flowers or make a contribution to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
