McADAMS, Louise F. (Madden)
95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late William McAdams. Born in Providence, the daughter of the late William and Marion (Green) Madden, she resided in Seekonk since 1953. Louise was an inspector at Jostens, Attleboro for ten years until retiring. She enjoyed gardening and baking her signature apple pies. Louise was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her family and dear friends. She leaves a daughter, Louise F. Wallace and her husband, Clifford, of Seekonk; three grandsons, Christopher M. Wallace and his wife, Melinda, of Pembroke, NH, Aaron P. Wallace and his wife, Marcia, of Plymouth, MA and Ryan P. Wallace and his wife, Erin, of Swansea, MA and seven great-grandchildren, Megan, Mollie, Kelly, Riley, Brendan, Collin and Aidan. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend VISITATION on Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Coyle Dr., Seekonk. Interment will be Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Doorways Food Pantry, P.O. Box 295, Seekonk, MA 02771 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2019