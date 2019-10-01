|
|
PETIT, LOUISE F. (LANOIE)
86, of Jamestown, formerly of East Greenwich, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Theodore H. Petit for 66 years. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Louis A. and Florida (Ducharme) Lanoie.
Louise was a fulltime mother and embraced all of her efforts. She was passionate about her faith and the power of prayer. Louise was a phenomenal hostess and the life of the party. She was well known for her July 4th celebrations. She enjoyed bowling and playing bridge. Louise was a member of the East Greenwich Garden Club and Bowling League. She was a wonderful friend and neighbor. Louise will be greatly missed.
Louise was the loving mother of Nancy LeBlanc (Lee), Brian Petit (Darien), Dianne Somerset (Richard), and Kevin Petit (Kelly); caring sister of the late Viola Tessier, Raymond Lanoie, and Doris Sarafian; devoted grandmother of Jill, Adam, Jeffrey, Allison, Cara, Lisa, Jenifer, Emily, Benjamin, Jack, William, and the late Brianna. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 8:45 am from the FAGAN-QUINN FUNERAL HOME, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 am in St. Mark Church, Narragansett Ave., Jamestown. Burial will follow in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34232. Information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 1, 2019