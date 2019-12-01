Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Historic Chapel of Swan Point Cemetery
Blackstone Blvd.
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Kilpatrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Hermimie Kilpatrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Hermimie Kilpatrick Obituary
KILPATRICK, LOUISE HERMIMIE
90, died peacefully in the wee hours of November 26th at the Bethany Home in Providence.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Isabel (Drew) Lacour.
Hermanie attended the Tuller School and the Sweeney School of Business. She loved to travel and visited more than a dozen US states plus Canada and 15 other countries. She spent many happy summers in Quononchontaug, RI
She leaves her husband, James D. Kilpatrick, her son, Thomas W. Kilpatrick and wife Janina, her daughter Nancy E. Weyman and husband Stanley, 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and a great great granddaughter. She will be sorely missed by family and close friends
A memorial service will be held on Thursday December 5th at 10am in the Historic Chapel of Swan Point Cemetery, Blackstone Blvd., Providence. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Herminie's memory may be made to the , 931 Jefferson Blvd. #3004, Warwick, R.I. 02886. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -