KILPATRICK, LOUISE HERMIMIE
90, died peacefully in the wee hours of November 26th at the Bethany Home in Providence.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Isabel (Drew) Lacour.
Hermanie attended the Tuller School and the Sweeney School of Business. She loved to travel and visited more than a dozen US states plus Canada and 15 other countries. She spent many happy summers in Quononchontaug, RI
She leaves her husband, James D. Kilpatrick, her son, Thomas W. Kilpatrick and wife Janina, her daughter Nancy E. Weyman and husband Stanley, 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and a great great granddaughter. She will be sorely missed by family and close friends
A memorial service will be held on Thursday December 5th at 10am in the Historic Chapel of Swan Point Cemetery, Blackstone Blvd., Providence. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Herminie's memory may be made to the , 931 Jefferson Blvd. #3004, Warwick, R.I. 02886. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2019