ALLAN, LOUISE M.
97, passed away on September 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William S. Allan for 52 years. She was the daughter of the late Peter and Maryann Acciaioli of Cumberland, RI, where she lived for many years before moving to North Providence.
Louise was a Procurement Clerk and later a Budget Clerk at the U. S. Naval Construction Battalian in Davisville for 28 years before retiring. She was a communicant of St. Augustine's Church in Providence, a member of the Rosary & Alter Society and the Sal Mancini Senior Center. She was also a member of the National Association of Federal Employees.
Louise is survived by three nieces: Beverly Carey, Joyce Rudge and Janice Lombardi and their husbands, as well as 5 great-nieces and 3 great-nephews. She was the sister of the late Andrew Acciaioli and the late Sue Acciaioli.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a mass in celebration of her life at St. Augustine's Church, 639 Mt. Pleasant Ave, Providence, RI at 10am on Friday, October 2.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider to donate to St. Jude's Children Hospital in Louise Allan's memory to stjude.org
or call 1-800-822-7344.
Arrangements entrusted to A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, Providence. marianiandson.com