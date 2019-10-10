|
HEALY, LOUISE M.
87, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center. She was the wife of the late Michael B. Healy.
Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Clarence P. Sullivan,D.D.S. and Louise M. (Logan) Sullivan. Mrs. Healy was the Day Care Director for the Boys & Girls Club of East Providence before she retired. She was a graduate of Durfee High School and the Thibodeau Business College, both of Fall River and the University of Rhode Island. Mrs. Healy participated in many volunteer activities in both Fall River and Rhode Island.
She leaves four children, Stacey M. Gaudreau and her husband Paul of Swansea, Michael P. Healy and his wife Rosa of East Providence, Sean E. Healy and his wife Patty of Stamford, CT. and Joan L. Black of East Providence, eleven grandchildren, Justin, Bradford, Megan, Christina, Samantha, Ryan, Logan, Cooper, Brandon, Mecheala and Tucker and three great grandchildren, Christian, Bianca and Amelia. She was the mother in law of the late Michael Black and sister of the late Edward L. Sullivan, James K. Sullivan and Clare Sullivan.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Martha's Church, Pawtucket Avenue. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours Friday 4-8. Contributions in her memory to the Boys & Girls Club of East Providence, 115 Williams Avenue, East Providence, RI 02914 would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019