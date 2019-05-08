|
McDONALD, LOUISE M. "NAN" (FRANCIS)
age 95, of Greenpost Lane, Warwick, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Linn Health Care Center in East Providence. She was the wife of the late John J. McDonald.
Born in East Providence, a daughter of the late John and Louise (Rose) Francis, she lived in Warwick since 1948.
Mrs. McDonald was employed in accounting at the former Star Market at Wilde's Corner in Warwick for 40 years.
She is survived by two daughters, Maureen Horridge of The Villages, FL and Mary Beth McDonald of Warwick; ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late John J. McDonald, and the sister of the late George, Henry, Mae, and John Francis.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, May 11, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Timothy Church, 1799 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Linn Health Care Center Patient Activities Fund, 30 Alexander Avenue, East Providence, RI 02914, or the RI Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 186 Amaral Street, Riverside, RI 02915. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 8, 2019