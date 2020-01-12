|
MIDDLESTADT, LOUISE M. (GIAMPAOLO)
98, of Cranston, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Cedar Crest Nursing and Rehabilitation Centre, Cranston. She was the beloved wife of the late Sam Middlestadt. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Sebastino and Elizabeth (Mazatelli) Giampaolo.
Louise was the aunt of Maryann "Pat" Petrella of Cranston, Roger Ferrara of North Providence, and Ron Ferrara of Georgia. She also leaves behind many great nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Ann Ferrara.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10:00 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 12, 2020