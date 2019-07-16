RAINONE, LOUISE M. (DiBENEDETTO)

90, of Johnston passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Ralph Rainone.

Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Vincenzo and Luisa (Pelino) DiBenedetto.

Mrs. Rainone worked for Coro Jewelry Manufacturing for many years before retiring to care for her three grandchildren. She enjoyed going to the casino to play bingo with her cousin Rosie.

She leaves her three children, Linda Rainone Nastari, Sandra M. Rainone and Ralph S. Rainone and his wife Elizabeth all of Johnston; three grandchildren, Tara Leone, Nicholas and Christian Rainone; and a great-granddaughter, Giuliana LaFleur. She was the sister of the late Luigi, Achille "Frankie" and Felix "Lala" DiBenedetto, Connie Forte, Etta Spremulli and Filomena DiBenedetto.

Louise's family would like to thank Denise Hanrahan and the staff at Briarcliffe Manor for their care, kindness and compassion.

Her funeral will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 8:45am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Wednesday from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to of RI, 345 Waterman Avenue, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 or to St. Robert Bellarmine Church. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on July 16, 2019