MANCINI, LOUISE (JACQUES)
79, left this earthly life on Sunday April 5th after suffering from Parkinson's disease for several years. Those of you who knew her would agree she was fun, funny and very social person; Always wanting to entertain. She loved to cook and bake and was the first to offer meal to someone who was hurting and needing comfort. She loved going to plays and productions and was a big fan of music, especially show tunes. But she was especially fond of spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren. She was born in Central Fall, RI and grew up in Pawtucket. She and her family moved to Lincoln in 1966 and resided there until 1991. Louise was a stay at home mom for many years, but began working part-time at Stop & Shop and eventually held full-time positions in various places until retiring due to health issues. Louise was predeceased by her parents, Raymond Jacques and Jeanette (Montminy ) Jacques respectively in 1991 and 1992. She is survived by her children, Mark (Carol) Mancini, Denise Ferris, Vincent Mancini and Annabel Tindale, and Christopher (Kathryn) Mancini. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Aidan, David, Brittany, Indie, Liam, Gian, Ava, Hannah and Noah. She also is survived by her sister, Carolyn (Jacques) Dolan and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current extenuating circumstances, a celebration of life will be held at the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home in North Scituate, RI at a later date.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 10, 2020