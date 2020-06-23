Louise Moss

MOSS, LOUISE
87, died June 20, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio, and was a graduate of the University of Akron. After moving to Massachusetts, she worked as a senior statistical analyst, determining Navy missile test firing accuracy, and Navy and Air Force missile inertial guidance system component reliability. The last twenty years before she retired, she worked for General Electric at MIT/Lincoln Laboratory as a senior computer software engineer.
In 1994, after retiring, she moved to Bristol, and then to Riverside, Rhode Island, adopting the Ocean State as her home state. Over the years she volunteered for several organizations. She was a member of Lifelong Learning Collaborative (LLC), a Rhode Island organization with peer-led classes for seniors.
She is survived by her son, Daniel Leonard Moss, and her daughter and son-in-law, Linda Sue and Richard Sohn, and her granddaughter, Hannah Sheryl Sohn.
Please make donations to The Public's Radio, One Union Station, Providence RI 02903, or to the charity of your choice. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.