PREVITE, LOUISE (DeAngelis)
97, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was the wife of the late Rosario "Sam" Previte. Born in Campobasso, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Bernardo and Amalia (Giannini) DeAngelis.
A loving and devoted mother and grandmother, she is survived by her sons, John Previte and his wife, Karen and Robert Previte and his wife, Karen; her daughter, Elaine Spiegle and her husband, Alan; her sister, Antonetta Albanese; and two grandchildren, Michael and Samantha Previte. She was the sister of the late Hilda Bucci, Mary Rampone and Clementina Ciccone.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 9 a.m. from MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins St., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Wednesday 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Previte's memory may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 11, 2019