|
|
OXNARD, LOUISE VERONICA (MURPHY)
94, passed away peacefully at home on February 13, 2019. Louise was surrounded by the love of family and friends. She was the beloved wife of the late Bradford F. Oxnard, Jr.
Born in Ashton, RI, Louise was the daughter of the late Thomas and Ora (Brooks) Murphy. She led a very full life of travel, fun and adventure beginning at the age of 18 when she was fortunate enough to travel cross country on a bus. After she married Brad, they began their family in Harrisville, RI, and a few years later moved to Warwick, RI. She was a beautiful person inside and out. She truly loved people and she always let them feel that love. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
After living a wonderful life raising their children, Louise and Brad retired to Hilton Head Island, SC for twenty years, eventually, making their way back to RI, settling in East Greenwich.
She loved playing golf and during her golfing years she had three holes in one. Her short game was the envy of everyone. She enjoyed sewing and quilting; and in the last few years took up drawing and painting.
Louise is survived by her daughters Cynthia and Carol Oxnard, Paula Marcoux and her husband Paul, Martha Oxnard and her husband Robert Urbani. She is also survived by six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was the mother of the late Bradford F. Oxnard, III, and the grandmother of the late Shane Bradford Oxnard.
Visitation, Tuesday 4-8 pm, at the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, Warwick, RI. Funeral, Wednesday 8:45 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Rd., Warwick, RI. Burial immediately following at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louise's memory to: The East Greenwich Fire and Rescue, Equipment Fund.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 17, 2019