PETERSON, SR., LT. ALBERT E. "PETE"
Rhode Island State Police, Ret. Class of 1952, 92, of Glocester, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at The Village at Waterman Lake in Greenville.
Born on Sept. 2, 1927, in East Providence, he was the devoted son of the late Albert E. and Alice I. (Creighton) Peterson.
A brave and courageous man, at the age of 17, and during the height of WWII, Pete enlisted in the United States Navy. In the service, his assigned position and rank was that of Carpenter's Mate, Third Class, which made him a member of the Navy Seabees. His tenure in the Navy brought him to the Pacific Theatre, more specifically the Battle of Okinawa. He served from 1944-1946 and following his honorable discharge, he was awarded the WWII Victory Medal and American Area Medal.
Following his time in the service and using his skills and discipline he received in the military, Pete wanted to make a difference in the state he grew up in, and he joined the East Providence Police Department and served proudly for 3 years, until he was accepted into the RISP Academy. Over his 23 year career as a RI State Trooper, Pete rose to the rank of Lieutenant. Excelling in his field, Pete held the positions of uniform trooper, detective, day and night shift supervisor, and also as a training officer at the RISP Academy; training over 100 recruits. He was also one of the first Rhode Island State Troopers to graduate from the prestigious FBI National Academy. Retiring in 1974, Pete assumed the position of Director of Security at Allendale Insurance Company in Johnston, RI, a position he enjoyed for over 20 years.
Pete remained active with the state police as a member of the Retired Trooper Association. As a member of the association, he wrote a monthly newsletter, attended meetings, and sponsored the annual cookout.
In his spare time, Pete enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved spending time and making memories with his son, Albert, Jr.
Pete is survived by his proud and cherished son, Albert E. Peterson, Jr of Narraganset and beloved nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by Christina "Ruth" (Peterson) Pesare and Phyllis (Peterson) Genga.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, services and burial at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery with US Navy Military Honors will be held privately. Public services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Pete's name can be made to the Rhode Island State Police Museum Foundation, directly at https://www.rispmuseum.org/donate
