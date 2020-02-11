|
Malloy, Sr., Lt. Edmond F.
81, passed through his earthly bonds onto his final assignment on February 3, 2020. Ed is survived by his daughters, Karen L. Blair, Julie B. Malloy RN, and his late son, Sergeant Edmond F. Malloy, Jr., PPD. He is also survived by his grandchildren Adam T. Miller, Nickolas Cyr, Rachael Cyr, Megan Malloy, and Officer Ryan Malloy, PPD, and his former wife, Maureen J. (Ryan) Malloy.
Ed was born and raised in his beloved City of Providence, a son of the late William and Mary (Fitzgerald) Malloy. He was also a brother of the late William Malloy and Mary Boreire.
He graduated from Hope High School, Emerson College and Bryant University. He was in the United States Marine Corps, serving his country honorably, and after being wounded, Ed returned to Rhode Island to serve his second passion in life, the Providence Police Department. During his service with the Providence Police, Ed served in many capacities. From the first Police K-9 unit in New England with his beloved partner Shadow, to his experience in the bomb squad, to his wheel experience as a motorcycle cop, both as a Patrolman and later Sergeant,.
Lieutenant Ed Malloy will be remembered most reverently for his compassion and respect for the people he served. As Assistant Director and later Director of the training Academy, overseeing many Academy classes, Lieutenant Malloy took raw police recruits and forged them into men and women, passionate about civic duty and pride and was a role model for the city's youth. Lieutenant Malloy trained the first Police Academy class to include five female officers, through a complete Police Academy, including boxing and hand to hand tactics in Rhode Island History. Lt. Malloy will also be remembered for establishing and running the first stress unit, not only for the Providence Police Department, but also other departments, to make sure that any police officer or their families would never suffer alone. This served as a model for many departments throughout the Northeast.
Calling hours for Lieutenant Edmond F Malloy Sr. will be held Thursday February 13, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in the Cathedral of SS. Peter & Paul, One Cathedral Square, Providence. Burial, with military honors by the United States Marine Corps, will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. At this time, Lieutenant Edmond F. Malloy, Sr. USMC/PPD will be given his final assignment. Like so many Marines, he is now to guard the streets and the gates of Heaven. Semper Fi.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Providence Police Department Peer Support Unit, c/o Providence F.O.P. Lodge # 3, 40 Sheridan Street Providence, RI 02909 in his memory would be appreciated. For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020