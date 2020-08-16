AMAT, LUCIA "LUCY"
96, died on August 12, 2012 at Kent Hospital with her daughter Laurie by her side. Lucy was blessed with seven children; Priscilla McCarthy, Laurie Amat, Jeffrey, William, Daniel, and the late Robert and Richard Amat.
Lucy was part of "the Greatest Generation" serving her country in the Army during WWII. She spent the most of her life supporting veteran's causes and was a proud Chaplain of the American Legion. She will be laid to rest with full military honors on Wednesday at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.