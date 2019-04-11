|
Martins-Collins, Lucia
Oakland
Lucia F. Martins-Collins, 67, of Mill St., passed away Monday morning at home surrounded by her husband of 46 years, Armand R. Collins and loving family.
Lucia's Life Celebration will begin on Friday with calling hours from 5 to 8 p.m. in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Rd. Rte. 122, Cumberland and continue on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Church, 103 Pine St., Pawtucket, burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 11, 2019