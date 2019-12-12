Home

Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
8:45 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
820 Providence St.
West Warwick, RI
Lucia (Castaldi) Petrarca

Lucia (Castaldi) Petrarca Obituary
PETRARCA, LUCIA (CASTALDI)
92, Died Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Mother of Mario Petrarca (Dolores), Domenica Santilli (Antonio), Pietro Petrarca (Laura Schmidt), and Carmine Petrarca (Jerilyn); stepmother of Ada Senerchia (Domenico), and Michelina Petrarca (Felice Castaldi).
Her funeral will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 8:45 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington Street (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Sacred Heart Church, 820 Providence St., West Warwick. Entombment at Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum, St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Friday 5:00 to 7:00 pm.
For Full Obituary Please Visit iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 12, 2019
