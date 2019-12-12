|
PETRARCA, LUCIA (CASTALDI)
92, Died Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Mother of Mario Petrarca (Dolores), Domenica Santilli (Antonio), Pietro Petrarca (Laura Schmidt), and Carmine Petrarca (Jerilyn); stepmother of Ada Senerchia (Domenico), and Michelina Petrarca (Felice Castaldi).
Her funeral will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 8:45 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington Street (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Sacred Heart Church, 820 Providence St., West Warwick. Entombment at Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum, St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Friday 5:00 to 7:00 pm.
For Full Obituary Please Visit iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 12, 2019