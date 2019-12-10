|
SPINO, LUCIEN
98, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Capitol Ridge. He was the beloved husband of the late Lena P. (Bruno) Spino. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Michael and Anna (Mignella) Spino. Mr. Spino was employed as a manufacturing engineer for Brown and Sharpe Manufacturing Company for 40 years before retiring in 1982. He served his country honorably as a WWII Army Veteran. He is survived by one daughter, Lindalee Standley (Douglas), one son, Lucien M. Spino (Donna); grandchildren, Jason (Samantha), Douglas, and Gregory Standley, the late Angela Standley, Stephanie Spino (Brian Venerable), and Andrew Spino; two great-grandchildren, Evan, and Lena Standley. He was the brother of the late Carmine, George, and Michael Spino, and Anna Williams. Visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 8-9:15 AM in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rte. 44), Greenville, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Pius V Church, Eaton St., Providence at 10 AM. Entombment with military honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Garden Mausoleum, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, Ste. 200, Framingham, MA 01701 will be appreciated. Information and condolences visit Tucker-QuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 10, 2019