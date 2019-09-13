Home

Sacred Heart Church
58 Church St
North Attleboro, MA 02760
Lucille A. (Lucy) Quaranta


1936 - 2019
Quaranta, Lucille (Lucy) A.
Lucille A. Quaranta (Ouellette) age 82 of Ocala Florida passed away on August 12th. Born in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, Lucille was the daughter of the late Ernest P. and Lucinda (Ringuette) Ouellette.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 58 Church St., North Attleboro, MA. A private Interment will be at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Towne St., North Attleboro, MA.
For Full Obituary please visit: https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/lucille-quaranta-obituary?pid=193875798
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
