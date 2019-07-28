|
|
TAYLOR, LUCILLE A. "LOU" (DiMAURO)
age 88, of Meadow View Avenue, Warwick, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Brentwood Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Taylor.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Santo and Guiseppina A. (Vinacco) DiMauro, she was a Warwick resident since 1948.
She was employed at the T.F. Green Airport in security for 5 years, retiring in the 1980's.
She is survived by a daughter, Josephine A. "Jo" Taylor and her husband, Alphonse "Al" Prata, of East Greenwich; and a grandson, Douglas Taylor Oden of Vermont. She was pre-deceased by nine siblings.
Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, at 11 a.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited, and may visit on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019