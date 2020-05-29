Garrity, Lucille C.

Lucille C. Garrity (Barra), beloved wife, mother, gram, sister, and friend, passed away on May 20, 2020, in Warwick, RI. She was born to the late John and Elizabeth (Vessella) Barra on December 13, 1930 in Providence, RI.

The embodiment of selfless loyalty, Lucille had a sacrificial heart that was and continues to be the cornerstone of the Garrity family. She never wanted or needed to be the center of attention. While she was often found working behind the scenes, no matter where she was, her radiant glow always stole the show. In addition to baking the most delicious sweets, including her famous ricotta cookies, Lucille had the gift of encouragement - a rare ability to make anyone feel like the most valued and special person on the planet. She was so full of love it poured out of her like an overflowing spring, building people up and bringing people together.

She is now home in heaven with her late husband, B. Russell Garrity Jr. and her sister, Carlotta Pezzullo.

Lucille is survived by her four children: B. Russell Garrity III, William Garrity, Patricia Burke (Timothy), and James Garrity (Kathie); her nine grandchildren: Milissa Garrity (Brandon Finkenhoefer), Meredith Shanley (Evan), Alex Osborn, Mark Garrity, Peter Osborn Jr. (Laëtitia), Erin Garrity, Sean Garrity, Madison Garrity, and Ryan Garrity; her three great-grandchildren, Maxwell Shanley, Julian and Aniston Finkenhoefer; and her brother, Robert Barra.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store