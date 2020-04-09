|
DESSLER, LUCILLE F. (HORTON)
79, of Cranston, RI, went to her eternal rest in heaven after a 4 1/2 year battle with ovarian cancer. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island on May 19, 1940, the daughter of the late Emmett Horton and Freida (Kline) Horton. She moved to the Bronx, New York where she attended high school and met her beloved husband, Murray Dessler of 63 years. She is survived by her husband and seven children - Michael Dessler and his wife Robin of Exeter, Debra Santaniello and her husband William of North Providence, Cheryl Martino and her husband Anthony of Cranston, Steven Dessler of Orlando, Florida, his twin sister Suzanne Carvalho and her husband Paul of Saunderstown, Joseph Dessler and his wife Rhonda of Cranston, and Margaret Boland of Warwick, Rhode Island. She is also survived by her son-in-law William Boland of Cranston. She lovingly leaves behind her 13 grandchildren - Julian Dessler, Christian Dessler, Vanessa Almeida, Victoria Santaniello, Marina Martino, Adam Dessler, Alyssa Dessler, Evan Carvalho, Paul Carvalho, Tara Dessler, Tayla Dessler, Nicholas Boland and Joseph Boland. She also leaves behind 4 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends who she cherished. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters - Emmett Horton, Robert Horton, Margaret Imbeault, and Myrtle Lombardi. She was employed by Gemma Law for 32 years. She was a caring and loving person to all. Lucille was a devout parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Cranston.
Her funeral service and burial are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Rhode Island Ovarian Cancer Alliance, www.riovarian.org or PO Box 100004, Cranston, RI 02920. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 9, 2020