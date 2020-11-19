1/1
Lucille G. (Forti) Patriarca
PATRIARCA, LUCILLE G. (FORTI)
89, of Warwick, passed away on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at Scalabrini Villa North Kingstown. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Patriarca. Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (D'Ordine) Forti. Lucille worked for Swarovski Crystal for fourteen years before retiring.
She was the devoted mother of Cynthia Patriarca of Foxboro, MA., Michael Patriarca and his wife Diane of Dedham, MA, and Jean DeFusco and her husband Anthony of Cranston; cherished grandmother of Jacob Patriarca and his wife Lizah, Samantha Patriarca, Kayla and Benjamin DeFusco; and dear sister of Marie Charpentier of No. Attleboro and the late Marguerite Chianesi and Kathleen Hand.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday November 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Kevin's Church, Sandy Lane, Warwick. Burial will be private.
Visiting hours are Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to your charity of choice.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
November 18, 2020
