MICHAUD, LUCILLE L. (PELLETIER)
68 of New London Turnpike Richmond, RI, died unexpectedly on Monday April 8, 2019 at Kent County Hospital. She was the beloved wife o Armand H. Michaud Jr.
Born in West Warwick, RI on January 7, 1951 she was the daughter of the late Leo Pelletier and Blandine (Lemay) Pelletier.
Lucy had Rural Letter Carrier for the U.S. Postal service for working in the Hope Valley area for almost 30 years before retiring.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday April 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, 1105 Main St. Hope Valley, RI. Calling hours Thursday from 4-7 PM at the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, Main St. Hope Valley, RI. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery West Greenwich, RI.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph's Church, PO Box 388, Hope Valley, RI 02832.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 10, 2019