URIBE, RN, LUCILLE M.
86, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Regional Hospice & Palliative Care in Danbury, Ct. Wife of the late Dr. Roberto Uribe-Bone, she was born in Bridgetown, Barbados, West Indies. She was a daughter of the late William A. and Bridget (Maher) Grace. Mrs. Uribe was a Registered Nurse with Pawtucket Visiting Nurse Association for many years before retiring.
She leaves three children and eight grandchildren, Elisa Uribe-Handler and husband Eric of Westport, CT, Maria E. Uribe of Pawtucket and Antonio Uribe-Grace of Miami, Florida along with many loved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was the mother of the late Ester Alejandra "Alex" Uribe (EPHS 1979) and sister of the late John, Robert and Carolyon Grace.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Martha's Church, Pawtucket Avenue. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours Tuesday 6pm to 8pm.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 24, 2019