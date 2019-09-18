|
|
MARTIN, LUCILLE (PIERI)
92, of Cumberland, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Highlands on the East Side, Providence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late John C. Martin, Jr.
She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl A. Thompson of Glastonbury, CT, and Barbara J. Martin, of Pawtucket; two sons, John L. Martin, and William D. Martin, both of Cumberland; six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Louis Arnold Pieri.
For complete obituary and service information, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 18, 2019