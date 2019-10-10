|
|
Joyal, Lucille Y.
of Lincoln, RI died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 8th in Woonsocket, RI at Landmark Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward L. Joyal Sr. for 47 years. Born in New Bedford, MA in 1925 she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Delia (Gosselin) Deshaies.
Lucille was a resident of Lincoln for 50 years and a lifelong parishioner of St. Jude Church. She worked at AT Cross for seven years and HEB Supermarket in Texas for nine years.
She leaves her children, Claudette (Ron) Martin of Wakefield, RI, Diane (Rick) Martin of Eastham, MA, Edward (Grace) Joyal Jr. of Montgomery, TX, Elaine (Frank) Healy) of Kingston, RI Celeste (Ray) Hamel of Blackstone, MA, Marie (Jim) Moseley of Edgewater, FL, Michael (Elaine) Joyal of North Providence, RI, Peter (Soraya) Joyal of Mountain City, TN, Lucille (David) Boudreaux of Laurel Fork, VA, Matthew and Mark Joyal of Terra Haute,IN, Paul (Mary Jeanne) Joyal of Damascus, PA, Theresa (David) Casale of Lincoln, RI, Vincent (Melinda) Joyal of Colorado Springs, CO, and David Joyal of Flower Mound, TX; 28 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Norman and Lucien Deshaies; sisters, Veronica Arcand, Doris Harrell and Rhea Roberts; a granddaughter, Meagan Healy.
Calling hours will be Friday, October 11th from 6:00 – 8:00p.m. at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln. Her funeral will be on Saturday, October 12th at 8:30a.m. at Keefe Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00a.m. in St. Jude Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Fl. New York, NY 10004 or Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation 249 Roosevelt Ave., Suite 201 Pawtucket, RI 02860. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 10, 2019