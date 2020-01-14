|
|
COSTA, Lucinda L.
Cumberland,
Lucinda L. Costa, 84, passed away on Sunday at home. She was the wife of the late Albano Costa.
Born in Esmolfe, Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Jose and Miquelina (Campos) Lopes. Lucinda came to this country in 1967 settling in Cumberland.
Lucinda was an avid gardener. She also enjoyed watching her daily Portuguese soap operas and also the Golden Girls. She also enjoyed traveling, but most of all spending time with her family.
She was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cumberland.
She leaves her two children; Antonio Costa and his wife Lisa of Cumberland and Maryann Ragosta and her husband James of Smithfield. Two brothers; Joao Lopes of Cumberland and Arsidio Lopes of Seekonk. One sister Ernestina Fernandes of Portugal. Six grandchildren; Taylor Costa and his wife Amanda, Stephen Costa, Angela Ragosta, Luca Ragosta, Scott Reid and his wife Kimberly and Michael Gagnon and his wife Courtney. One great-grand-daughter Mila, and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Amelia Gelson and David Costa and sister of the late Antonio Lopes, Francisco Lopes, Cecilia Amaral, and Elena Lopes.
Relatives and friends are invited to Lucinda's Life Celebration to begin with Visiting Hours on Wednesday from 5 PM to 8 PM and continuing on Thursday at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive Cumberland. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.
Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 14, 2020